Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

