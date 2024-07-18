Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

