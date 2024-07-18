GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GNT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,765,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,484 shares of company stock worth $455,895.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.