Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Garrett Motion worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

