Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.20. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
