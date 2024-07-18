Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.20. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

