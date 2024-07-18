GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

