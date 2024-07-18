Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 525,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

