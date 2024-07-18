Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,206.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $15,818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
