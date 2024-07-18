Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,206.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $15,818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

