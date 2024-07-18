GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 889,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,828,092 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $53.08.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.