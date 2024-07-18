Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GSBC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

