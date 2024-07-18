Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 79,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

