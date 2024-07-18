Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

