Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of GH opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $167,137,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $19,206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,300,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

