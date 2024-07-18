Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HWC opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.