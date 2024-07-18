Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

