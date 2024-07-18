Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 888,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 167,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

