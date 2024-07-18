HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 408,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $578.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

