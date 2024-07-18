Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 305,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after buying an additional 84,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

