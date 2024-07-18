Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 884.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 615,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $17.57 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

