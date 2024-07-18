Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,598 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

