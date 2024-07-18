Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,295 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

