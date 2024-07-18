Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE YETI opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

