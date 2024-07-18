Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $215.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

