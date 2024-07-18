Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 276.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 113.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

