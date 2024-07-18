Headlands Technologies LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.3 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $947.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

