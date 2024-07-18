Headlands Technologies LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $56,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.