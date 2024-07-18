Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.