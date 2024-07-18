Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $106,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWB opened at $304.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average of $282.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

