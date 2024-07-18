Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $68,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

