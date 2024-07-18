Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $72,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

