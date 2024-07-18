Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $85,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

ERIC stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

