Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $86,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 55.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,357,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 983,601 shares of company stock worth $33,217,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.