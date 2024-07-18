Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $89,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

