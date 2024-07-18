Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $92,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

