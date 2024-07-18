Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

