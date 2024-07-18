Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $10,561,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $121.11 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

