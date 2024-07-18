Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 814,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

