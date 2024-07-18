Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,420,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $207.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

