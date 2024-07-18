Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,539 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 448.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 69.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.