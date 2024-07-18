Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $16,431,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

