Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lantheus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

