Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 306 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,620,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $376.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.03. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

