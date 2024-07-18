Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

