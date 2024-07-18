Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $106.64 and a one year high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.