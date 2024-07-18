Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 127,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

