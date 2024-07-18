Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

