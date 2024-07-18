Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $94,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $333.76 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $278.63 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.96 and a 200-day moving average of $312.21.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

