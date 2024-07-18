Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

