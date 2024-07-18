Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 111.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.