Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 680,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 875.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.